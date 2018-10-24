Kilusang Pagbabago to support candidates who approve of federalism

A pro-administration group is organizing a gathering at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds on Sunday to campaign for senatorial candidates who are supportive of the proposed shift to federalism.

Lawyer Rex Fernandez, Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) co-convenor, said that federalism is not aimed towards dictatorship, contrary to what the opposition group is trying to project.

“Maglisod man kag dictador og usa ka federal government kay daghan man gud ug regions. If you look at the other federal governments around the world, wala gyuy dictador,” Fernandez said.

Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Adelino Sitoy, former Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, Senators Cynthia Villar and JV Ejercito, and former Presidential Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go are expected to join Sunday’s gathering.