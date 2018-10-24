More ‘startup entrepreneurs’ eyed in Cebu

Government officials are encouraging more startups in Cebu.

Frederick Amores, assistant regional director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Visayas, said they need to see more startup companies that are able to gain investors in their ventures.

Amores said the national government aims to produce at least 500 startups in the country based on its plans.

For Cebu, he said aspiring startup entrepreneurs are still lacking in terms of pitching and getting investors into their companies.

This is why they are supporting the DTI in the second batch of the startupisland.ph mentoring program.

The program is set to start in Feb 2019 but the DTI is already encouraging startups to join the program.

In the first batch, out or 16 applications, only four startups were able to graduate.

DTI-7 Assistant Director Nannette Arbon said they want more startups to learn to improve their businesses.