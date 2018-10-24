Protecting the children

The research of the Royal Mission exposed the abuse of thousands of children in schools, churches, families. So the Prime Minister of Australia made the emotional public apology. Those and the discussion on Sa Mata sa Kababayen-an resulted in reflecting about child abuse especially in the case of cyber pornography. Much can be learned from “Kalayaan,” the International Justice Mission in the Philippines publication, issue 33, June 2018.

Psalm 127:3 opens the issue: Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. But the families of Joy, Mariel, and Rosie did not feel this way. They did not have a nurturing family life and then became susceptible to exploitation through cyberpornography. They were rescued through the efforts of a group including law enforcement agencies in cooperation with the International Justice Mission.

While to succeed in the rescue of the children is a big challenge, the aftercare that follows is also most demanding. One of the difficulties is that you may be retrieving them from their own families. To those who wonder why this happens, the explanation often is poverty — “kawad-on” they say. Once Atty. Virginia Palanca-Santiago advised a woman to stop such activities; she answered: Can you give me five thousand?

But there are alternatives. I hear from those who join our Bible-Sharing in Gagmayang Kristohanong Katilingban how they are having difficulties feeding and keeping their children in school. But they have pursued alternatives: vending (usually) banana cue; joining our income generating projects; and being grantees of assistance both from government and non-government organizations. Those with employed husbands are better off. In the group there is an exchange on how to get inexpensive medical and care or free health care and medicines. They have also learned how to resist children’s demands for balloons and other caprices.

The family needs to undergo many changes if we want our children to be safe. Economic stability would be very helpful. But materialistic values are more complicated. From “Kalayaan” we realize that the authentic practice of religion with enrichment from the scriptures can be helpful for those on the road to recovery.

Of course, schools can play a very significant role. The entire staff of the school should be clear on the values that the school is promoting. Values clarification should be undergone especially by the educators. Guests of the show also pointed out that the Parent-Teacher Association should be used not only for fund-raising but also the discussion of such topics as cyberpornography and values clarification. As I have mentioned before in Our Lady of Joy Learning Center, the living values are on tarpaulins posted above the board. Every month a living value is the theme.

The publication, “Kalayaan”, itself is a very useful material for educating both young and older to be informed about the life stories are inspiring. The description of the various activities of the staff of the International Justice Mission reveals many things: the importance of collaboration among various groups, the demands of such sensitive work, the need of fund support.

Our children need to grow where they are valued for themselves. Aside from nutritious food, they also need happy moments and joyful experiences. They need exposure to realize that “easy does not do it.” It is now said that they are not the future, they are the present.