Suroy-Suroy Sugbo heads to northern Cebu after Fiesta Señor

CEBU, Philippines — As the Sinulog festivities draw near, so does the much-anticipated Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade, a tourism caravan that promises to showcase the best of Cebu’s northern municipalities and cities.

Slated from January 23 to 25, the three-day event comes right after the grand Fiesta Señor celebration.

In a report from Sugbo News, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia convened local government unit (LGU) mayors, tourism officers, and event organizers on January 3 to finalize preparations for the upcoming event.

The meeting culminated in the confirmation of this year’s Northern Escapade route, which will cover 14 municipalities and one component city.

Northern Escapade

The caravan will begin with stops in Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin, and Daanbantayan on the first day.

The second day will focus on San Remigio and the three municipalities of Bantayan Island—Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos—before culminating in Bogo City and the municipalities of Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon, and Liloan on the final day.

Aimed at both balikbayans and local tourists, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo provides an avenue to discover lesser-explored, yet equally captivating destinations in Cebu.

Financial aid

To ensure the success of the event, Garcia announced a P2-million financial aid for each of the participating LGUs.

The funds, earmarked exclusively for infrastructure development, will enhance the facilities needed to accommodate the influx of visitors. The allocation will strictly comply with the Commission on Audit (COA) regulations.

Cebu Capitol’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program has consistently drawn attention for its immersive cultural experiences and has become a staple in the province’s tourism calendar. Previous editions have not only spotlighted the hidden gems of Cebu but have also fostered cultural exchange and economic growth for local communities.

The last Northern Escapade in January 2024 was among the most well-attended in the program’s history.

The caravan follows the successful November 2024 Southern Escapade, which featured 22 LGUs from Minglanilla to Talisay City.

