Family members identify two bodies dumped in Toledo City

Toledo City police are looking at the possibility that the two men whose bodies were found dumped in Sitio Cambaye, Barangay Campo 8 are members of a carnapping group.

Supt. Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City Police Station, said that the two men had pending carnapping cases.

Family members identified the two as Jonel Abatayo, 23, and Abelardo Salomag, 44, who are both from Talisay City.

Korret said that the two were recently released from detention after a man, who accused them of stealing his motorcycle, opted not to pursue the filing of a case against them.

Evelyn Abatayo, Jonel’s mother, said that she intends to seek the help of the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas in investigating the death of her son.

She suspects that policemen are behind Jonel’s death.