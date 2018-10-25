Cops seize P2.3 M in drugs in separate operations

POLICE authorities seized illegal drugs valued at P2.3 million in separate operations in Danao City and Consolacion town last Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Danao City Police Chief, Supt. Jaime Quicho Jr. led a drug enforcement unit in four anti-drug operations in Barangays Maslog, Sandayong Sur, Sabang and Tuburan Sur and arrested eight drug suspects.

The suspects were identified as Gregorio Olivar Jr., Wellmer Magdadaro, Joselito Mantos, Jennifer Lamosao, Almer Capuyan, Mark Anthony Miao, Salvador Pendoy and Danilo Pendoy.

They are now detained at the Danao City Police Station.

The operatives seized several packs of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P 682,748.

Quicho said the drug operations were in connection with the heightened campaign of the police against illegal drugs.

In Consolacion, the town’s drug enforcement team lead by Consolacion Police Chief, Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare allegedly confiscated shabu valued at P1.7 million from a woman and her companion.

Pelare identified the suspect as a certain Rosemarie Caballero and her alleged companion, a certain Ulrich Guaca.

The police chief said Caballero may have contacts at the Cebu City Jail where her boyfriend is allegedly detained.

The buy bust operation was conducted in Sitio Purok 1, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion.

Pelare said Caballero went to Consolacion at around 9 p.m. allegedly to deliver drugs to Guaca, when they were arrested by the police.

Pelare suspects that the 150 grams of shabu allegedly confiscated from Caballero may have come from her boyfriend who is now detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Both Caballero and Guaca are now detained at the Consolacion Police Station.