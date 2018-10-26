Mandaue City to have new passenger terminal

About 2.9 hectares of foreshore land in Mandaue City will soon be develop into a passenger terminal.

This after city officials on Thursday (October 25) entered a joint venture agreement with Gothong Southern that will fund the project with an estimated cost of P691 million.

Bob Gothong, the chief executive of Gothong Southern, said that the construction of a terminal along F.F. Cruz street at the North Reclamation Area will help ease the land traffic.

He said that sea buses that will transport passengers bound for Lapu-Lapu City from Mandaue City, and vice versa.

Once they will get the notice to proceed from the city, Gothong said the project will be completed within four years. (Jessa)