Cash, gadgets confiscated in Talisay City Jail greyhound

While no drugs were confiscated during the greyhound operation at the Talisay City Jail, police confiscated cellular phones and bundles of cash from the inmates.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he does not discount the possibility that the cash were proceeds from illegal drugs trade.

Police authorities have received information that there are inmates who continue to operate even while in detention.

The greyhound operation was implemented on Friday dawn (October 26).