Judgment day in Cesafi boys’ volleyball on Saturday

It will be judgment day in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Volleyball semifinals on Saturday at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Today’s games will determine who among the semifinalists will advance to the championship and who will battle for third.

It is still anybody’s game with University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) holding a 2-0 (win-loss) record, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) having 1-1, University of San Carlos (USC) also with 1-1, and Southwestern University (SWU), so far, have yet to win in the semifinals round.

The USPF Baby Panthers will be up first against the SWU Baby Cobras, who finished second after the eliminations at 8:45 a.m.

Defending champions USC Baby Warriors, who finished third after the eliminations, will be up against USJ-R Baby Jaguars at 9:45 a.m.

The Jaguars had finished fourth after the eliminations but is now leading the final 4 round.

The play-for-third for both boys and girls volleyball will be held tomorrow as well as the first game in the Best-of-three finals at the USC gym.

In the collegiate division, the elimination round will continue with University of Cebu (UC) going up against USPF; SWU facing University of the Visayas (UV); and Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) to face USPF. Games will start at 8:30 a.m. at the USPF Gym.

The distaff side, on the other hand, will see Cebu Doctors University (CDU) facing USJ-R; SWU going up against USC; CIT-U contesting against USPF from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the same venue.