USPF ousts SWU-PHINMA in Cesafi boys’ volleyball semis

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers officially booted out the Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Baby Cobras in the semifinals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Volleyball Tournament.

This after USPF defeated the SWU-PHINMA, 27-25, 25-16, on Saturday (October 27) morning at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The Baby Cobras dropped out of contention after failing to win a single game (0-3) in the single round-robin semis.

USPF, on the other hand, improved to 2-1 (win-loss) and will wait for the outcome of the match between University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) to determine whether it advances to the finals.

A win by USJ-R (2-0) will pull USPF to the finals. A loss will create a three-way tie at 2-1 between USJ-R, USC and USPF. The quotient system will then be applied to determine the finalists.