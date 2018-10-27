USC, USPF advance to Cesafi boys volleyball finals.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors once again made it to the finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Volleyball tournament.

The defending champion Baby Warriors forced a triple tie situation in the semis after defeating the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 26-24, 25-18, on Saturday (October 27) at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The win gave USC a 2-1 record in the single round robin semis. That’s the same record with USJ-R and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

The tie was broken via sets won over sets lost. USC had a 7/2 mark while USPF finished second with a 6/3. USJ-R had a 5/4.

USC, thus, advanced to the Finals together with USPF. USJ-R will battle SWU-PHINMA, which lost all of its matches in the semis.

Game 1 of the beat-of-three finals and the one-game battle-for-third will be held Sunday at the USC Gym in Sanciangko, Cebu City.