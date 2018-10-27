CHR-7 not expecting much from cops on ‘carnappers’ slay probe; appeals to witnesses for help

As the CHR-7 starts its probe on the slay of two alleged carnappers on Monday, Chief Investigator Leo Villarino hoped to get the cooperation of witnesses.

He said they could not expect much from the police who have been refusing to give CHR a copy of their reports.

“We expect them to be uncooperative and we will not force them,” he said. Villarino, however, said the commission will do everything to find out the truth.