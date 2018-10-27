Bakud forges alliance with NPC

The Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) party in the fifth district of Cebu has forged an alliance with the Nationalists Peoples Coalition (NPC) for the May 2019 election.

Joseph “Ace” Durano, Bakud party president, said that the alliance will make each side commit to “support each other in the local and national front in the 2019 election.”

Signing the agreement were Bakud chairman emeritus Mayor Nito Durano, Senator Grace Poe, NPC Provincial Chairman and fifth district Rep. Ramon “Red” Durano VI, Bakud Secretary General Jose Thaddeus Roble, and Bakud President Ace Durano.

The agreement signing was witnessed by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

Poe said in a brief message that her support for Bakud party would include supporting the tandem of gubernatorial candidate Magpale and vice gubernatorial candidate Davide in the election.

Magpale is allied with Bakud and NPC while Davide has opted to stay with the Liberal Party, his national party when he was first elected governor in 2013.

“Although I am not with the executive branch, I am willing to support Danao City,” Poe said.

In turn, Bakud party also committed to support the candidacy of NPC senatorial candidates in the May 2019 election.

These are relecrionist Senators Poe, JV Ejercito, Cynthia Villar, and Sonny Angara; Ilocos Governor Aimee Marcos; and actor Lito Lapid.

Of the six NPC candidates only Poe made it to the alliance signing since the five others had other prior commitment, said Rep. Durano.

After the alliance signing held at the Durano residence, the group later on proceeded to the Danao Civic and Cultural Center for the formal presentation of all the Bakud candidates.