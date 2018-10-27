Public reminded about dos and don’ts of cemetery visits

Garma: Successful security plan dry run; cops ready for All Saints’, Souls’ Days’ duties

To ensure a safe and peaceful visit to the cemeteries especially in Cebu City, the Cebu City police are reminding the public to follow the dos and don’ts of visiting their dearly departed loved ones on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, said in a phone interview on Saturday that they had placed posters with the dos and don’ts for the public to observe in visiting cemeteries.

Garma said this after the successful dry run of their security plan for next week’s celebration.

She said the public should not bring liquor or alcoholic drinks at the cemetery.

She said the don’ts of visiting cemeteries also include not bringing bladed weapons or guns, not to engage in card games or gambling, and no loud instruments or appliances such as stereos or karaokes.

She also enumerated what the public could bring to the cemeteries.

These include food and water, umbrellas and rain gear to protect them from the weather, fans, medicine, and trash bags.

She also reminded parents to let their children bring with them identification tags or identification cards in case they will be separated from their parents during their time at the cemetery.

Garma ordered Cebu City Police officers to put the posters with these dos and don’ts at places which could be seen by the public at cemeteries as early as Saturday.

“Para as early as now alam na ‘yung mga bawal. So pagdating na ng araw ng pagbisita di na magrarason yung mga tao na hindi nila alam yung mga bawal,” said Garma.

(So that as early as now the public will know what are prohibited things and activities inside the cemeteries. And on the day of their visit they will not fall back on the reason that they do not know about the prohibitions for visiting cemeteries.)

Garma’s reminders came after the Cebu City Police Office’s successful dry run on Saturday of the security plan for cemeteries.

As to the police deployment in cemeteries, Garma said that they had enough police officers to deploy in cemeteries, terminals and ports in the city for next week’s celebrations.

She said that police stations, which do not have cemeteries in their areas of jurisdiction, would augment those police stations covering big cemeteries.

She said that Mambaling, Punta Princesa, and Guadalupe police stations’ personnel would augment those covering Calamba and Carreta cemeteries.

She also said that while they would be busy securing cemetery visitors, their anti-illegal drug operations would still continue.

“Binabantayan din natin yung community, tuloy tuloy parin yung ating mga operations,” said Garma.

(We are also guarding the community and our operations continue.)