Dave Apolinario squares off against China’s Longyi Hu in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated flyweight Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario is set to test his mettle once again in Japan’s bustling boxing scene as he returns to action on April 22 in Tokyo.

Apolinario will face Chinese prospect Longyi Hu in an eight-round non-title bout, part of a fight card promoted by renowned Japanese boxing promoter Hideyuki Ohashi. The event, dubbed “Phoenix Battle Lemino 133,” will take place at the iconic Korakuen Hall.

The 26-year-old Apolinario, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s top fighters, has an impressive record in Japan, having won both of his previous fights there against foreign opponents.

However, Apolinario came up short in his first world title challenge against Mexico’s Angel Ayala Lardizabal, suffering a sixth-round knockout loss in their bout for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title last year in Mexico City.

The Maasim, Sarangani native bounced back with a convincing unanimous decision victory over fellow Filipino Jeny Boy Boca last December, bringing his professional record to 22 wins (14 knockouts) and one defeat. Apolinario is currently ranked No. 11 in the IBF flyweight division.

Longyi Hu

His opponent, Hu, comes into this bout with a more modest record of 8 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, including 4 knockouts. The Chinese fighter is no stranger to Filipino opponents but has struggled against them in the past.

He suffered a loss to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Angilou Dalogdog for the WBF Asia Pacific flyweight title in 2023 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. Yu’s second encounter with a Filipino, Dennis Endar, ended in a majority draw last August in Quangnam, China.

Despite these setbacks, Yu enters this fight with momentum after securing a fourth-round stoppage victory over Mongolian Orkhontungalag Unubold in his most recent outing.

The main event of the card will feature Kai Watanabe taking on Ryusei Ishii for the WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title. The event will also showcase two other Japanese championship bouts, promising an action-packed night for boxing fans.

