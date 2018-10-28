USC cops third place in Cesafi girls volleyball

The University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors clinched the third place in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) girls Volleyball tournament after outsmarting Ateneo, 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, Sunday, October 28 at the USC Gym in Sanciangko, Cebu City.

“This is a very big bonus for us,” USC girls Volleyball head coach Dominic Macuto exclaimed.

The third place was a big improvement from last year because USC did not make it into the top 4 last season.

“This season, we set our goal to just be in the top four,” Macuto told Cebu Daily News. “We never knew that this finish is what God has in store for us and for that we are very much grateful.”

“We are hopeful and we are improving. We will aim higher in the next season,” added Macuto.

The Baby Warriors had slowly climbed their way to the semifinals, ending the eliminations with a 5-2 (win-loss) record.

In the single round-robin semis, they tallied 1-2.