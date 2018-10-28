Teleperformance, Convergys post wins in E-Leagues
The Teleperformance Vipers and the Convergys Converters pulled off victories to keep within striking distance of the league-leading, Accenture Sharks, in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.
Teleperformance ripped apart the ePerformax Reds, 95-57, for their ninth win in 10 games. Gamaliel Bas once again led the team with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while Joseph Villardar had 14 markers, four assists and four steals to help push the Reds down to 4-8.
Convergys, meanwhile, routed the QBE Generals, 111-74, to bump their record up to 9-3. The Converters leaned on a 65-36 point disparity in the second half to author the dominant win. Jay-R Bulangis had 27 points while Lourenz Limpangog tallied 20 in the easy victory.
In the Evo League, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs defeated the Tech Mahindra Mighties, 89-83, as Jerard dela Cerna put up 23 points 10 rebounds.
Dyninno also bested Cognizant, 66-56, behind Jaime Buena’s 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.