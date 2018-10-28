Teleperformance, Convergys post wins in E-Leagues

The Teleperformance Vipers and the Convergys Converters pulled off victories to keep within striking distance of the league-leading, Accenture Sharks, in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

Teleperformance ripped apart the ePerformax Reds, 95-57, for their ninth win in 10 games. Gamaliel Bas once again led the team with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while Joseph Villardar had 14 markers, four assists and four steals to help push the Reds down to 4-8.

Convergys, meanwhile, routed the QBE Generals, 111-74, to bump their record up to 9-3. The Converters leaned on a 65-36 point disparity in the second half to author the dominant win. Jay-R Bulangis had 27 points while Lourenz Limpangog tallied 20 in the easy victory.

In the Evo League, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs defeated the Tech Mahindra Mighties, 89-83, as Jerard dela Cerna put up 23 points 10 rebounds.

Dyninno also bested Cognizant, 66-56, behind Jaime Buena’s 14 points and 13 rebounds.