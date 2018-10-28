Cebu City Sharks nail third straight win in MPBL

Deadeye shooter Patrick Cabahug kept the good times rolling for the Cebu City Sharks as his clutch heroics propelled them to a 78-74 win over the Marikina Shoemasters in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday night at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The Sharks have now won three in-a-row and now stand at 4-8, the same record as their victims.

Cebu City has Cabahug to thank as the former University of the Visayas standout canned a three-pointer to push the Sharks ahead, 76-74, with 56 seconds left. When they got the ball back after a miss by Marikina, Cabahug coolly drained a fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Dexter Mescallando to put them up, 78-74, with 23 seconds to go.

Cabahug finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The team’s new additions, Gayford Rodriguez and Edrian Lao, also made an immediate impact with the former scoring 15 and the latter pumping in 11 markers.