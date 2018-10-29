FWD Life Insurance opens second business hub in Cebu City

October 26, 2018, Cebu City, Philippines – Pan-Asian insurer FWD Life Insurance opened its second business hub in Cebu City. Formally unveiling FWD’s newest office are (from L to R): Chief Distribution Officer John

Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Grimes, and Head of Marketing Roche Vandenberghe. The new business hub, FWD Life’s 5th in the VisMin region and 13th across the country, is located at G/F Chinabank Corporate Center, Cebu Business Park, Cebu City. To schedule an appointment with an FWD advisor, call +632 888 8388 (FWD Customer Connect Hotline) or +6332 328 8271 (FWD Cebu Business Hub 2). Customers can also visit www.fwd.com.ph for 24/7 Live Chat.