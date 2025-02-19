Barug Team Rama drops support for Romualdez’ Tingog Partylist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Partido Barug Team Rama, led by former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, has officially withdrawn its endorsement for Tingog Partylist of Representative Yedda Marie Romualdez, the wife of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Rama told CDN Digital that his party will no longer support any partylist in the upcoming elections.

“I made a very clear position: ang Partido Barug [Team Rama], walay partylist. Wala mi dal-on nga partylist. No more,” Rama said during an interview on Wednesday, February 19.

(I made a very clear position: Partido Barug will not endorse any partylist. We will not ally with any partylist. No more.)

Tingog Partylist

However, he said that Cebu City south district Rep. Edu Rama and City Councilor Franklyn Ong, who is eyeing a congressional seat in the north district, will continue to endorse Tingog on their own.

“Ang magdala sa Tingog for the north kay si Ong, and sa south kay si Edu, but Barug has no partylist. Ang Tingog is not anymore the partylist of Barug Team Rama,” Rama clarified.

(Ong will campaign for Tingog in the north and Edu in the south, but Barug will no longer endorse any partylist. Tingog is no longer an endorsed partylist by Barug Team Rama.)

Earlier, Partido Barug Team Rama openly endorsed Tingog, incorporating the partylist’s logo into their political materials and social media promotions.

Rama announced changes in Barug’s affiliations after he and the rest of the party members received the endorsement of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Proclamation rally

Duterte raised Rama’s hands during the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally held on February 13 in Club Filipino in San Juan, Metro Manila.

“With Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte raising my hand in endorsement as I seek reelection as Mayor of Cebu City, alongside my fellow candidates from Partido Barug Team Rama. This moment was captured during the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally for senatorial candidates on February 13, 2025. Together, we will continue the fight for good governance and dedicated service to the Sugboanons. Tuloy ang laban!” Rama said in a social media post.

In an interview on Wednesday, Rama said that his political affiliation remains with PDP. He described the recent proclamation rally as a “significant” event that brought together various leaders for a reunion and reorganization of the party.

“First and foremost, PDP man ko sa Visayas. I am a PDP Vice President for the Visayas. That occasion, it was a five-in-one event because it became a convergence of all leaders, a reunion, a welcome, a reorganization of PDP-Laban, and at the same time, that was our proclamation rally,” Rama said.

Sara’s impeachment

Rama also took a stance against the moves to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, rejecting any efforts to remove her from office.

He said that while he once stood with the UniTeam coalition, he no longer associates with the group after its fragmentation.

“We are very much challenged. That’s why I do not want to mention UniTeam. I stood for Sara as Vice President, and therefore, having stood for her and for UniTeam, but since ila man gyud gibungkag ang UniTeam, I will stand — Partido Barug Team Rama will not favor the impeachment of Sara,” he said.

Despite the recent changes in political alignments, Rama has expressed confidence in his reelection bid with Duterte’s endorsement.

“Very high. Because God is with us,” Rama said.

