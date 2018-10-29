Four Probe employees tested positive for drug use

Four employees of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe) tested positive for illegal drugs use during a surprise drug test held this morning.

Garry Lao, head of the City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), said he ordered the drug testing after he received information that some Probe employees were using illegal drugs.

Lao said that a total of 14 Probe employees were made to undergo drug testing were in four of them tested positive for drugs use.

“The policy of the administration of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is that once you are found to be positive, outright termination dayon,” said Lao.