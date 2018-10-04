SWU PHINMA introduces SY 2018-2019 College and Medicine freshmen scholars

In its continuous effort to help students become the best that they can be, Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) introduces the first batch of PHINMA scholarship recipients last October 12 at the newly built SWU PHINMA library. The second batch of Medicine freshmen recipients of Chairman’s and Presidential’s scholarships were also introduced.

The 24 PHINMA scholars Raihana Abdulhamid, Kyle Apa-ap, Nathaniel Arcipe, Jason Ariosa, Arwin Avila, Viviene Baldeo, Saje Batucan, Vienna Cari-Cari, John Daiz, Ianne Dante, Lilianna Dela Cruz, Leah Embate, Edzelle Naquila, Myka Nellas, John Padilla, Chrisha Purisma, Rheianne Samson, Kyle Sanes, Benzy Sarao, Samantha Solana, Idonah Suter, Jean Trangia, and Strinnie Turco were formally welcomed by the SWU PHINMA Vice-President for Student Life Gilbert Braganza.

Present in the awarding are also Chairman scholars Ivy Catane, Johanisah Hadji Azis, Amabelle Marquez, Maria Mendoza, and Roselyn Morillo; Presidential scholars Maria Dalagan, Juvel Ducay, Kevin Java, and Marie Palacios.

Braganza said that the yearly scholarships SWU PHINMA awards to deserving students “help level the playing field and ensure more young people from non-privileged homes have access to quality education.”

Starting this year, the PHINMA scholarship will be a yearly grant given to qualified top 10 graduating senior high school students and science high schoolers. A free tuition fee and monthly allowance will be granted to 24 recipients.

The Chairman’s scholarship, another yearly grant, marks its second year of giving Medical students with free tuition, miscellaneous, and lab fees plus monthly allowance. Recipients of Presidential’s scholarship, on the other hand, are granted with free tuition fee.

Interested students may visit swu.edu.ph/scholarships for scholarship application schedules and requirements.

Founded in 1946, Southwestern University is now known as SWU PHINMA. It is a recognized leader in Medicine, Dentistry, and Allied Sciences in the region. The university provides students practice-focused, relevant, hands-on learning so they become the best that they can be.

PHINMA Education is the education arm of PHINMA Corporation. It currently owns and operates a network of six (6) schools in the country including St. Jude College Manila which it acquired in December last year. It also expanded to Myanmar in 2016 through the PHINMA Training Center in Yangon. PHINMA Corporation is a publicly listed company with business interests in energy, real estate, hospitality, steel manufacturing and strategic consulting.