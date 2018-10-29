Montebello’s Glass House celebrates its first year

Glass House at Montebello Villa Hotel celebrated their triumphant year of catering to their guests’ request in experiencing the best of both worlds in wanting to be out with nature with the comfort of still staying indoors.

The celebration was made even more exciting with the acknowledgment of all the milestones they achieved with the success of the Glass House.

The night was a gathering of esteemed guests, from their valued suppliers and partners, friends from the media as well as the staff of Montebello Villa Hotel.

The night was also an appreciation of their partners as they awarded their Top Event Suppliers. With the success of Glass House, Montebello Villa Hotel is stepping up their game with the awesome new changes that their loyal and valued guests should look forward to, like Montebello’s plans in remodeling their superior rooms and La Terraza and for the kids, a new and more exciting Kidzone.

It was indeed a night of celebration and pride from the management of Montebello Villa Hotel for bringing Glass House to their clients, and to put a cherry on top of this wondrous celebration guests were treated with sumptuous food, exciting raffle and lively entertainment.