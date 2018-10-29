PRO-7 set for Senate probe on Cebu killings

“WE’RE always ready.”

This was the response of top official of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Senator Grace Poe’s plan to file a resolution for the Senate to conduct an inquiry into the killings in Cebu.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7, said that the police do not have any problem attending any Senate inquiry.

“We are ready for any Senate inquiry,” said Sinas in a press conference on Monday.

He said that the PRO-7 is just waiting for a formal invite from the Senate.

“We were already directed by Chief PNP (Oscar Albayalde to be ready in case na matuloy (it will push through),” said Sinas.

He added that they can answer whatever questions since they are not hiding anything.

Yesterday, Senator Poe filed a resolution calling for a Senate inquiry that will be submitted to the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs where she is the vice chairman.

When she was in Cebu last Saturday, Poe said that she was curios about the spate of killings in Cebu since she heard it almost happened every day.

The senator said that while critics of the administration blame the killings on the war against drugs, “there are different sides of story and we cannot just blame it to some particular reason.”

Sinas said that he saw a news article that Senator Poe would want the inquiry on certain dates from June 01 to October 25.

He said that if the Senate would need the data, PRO-7 could always provide them the data.