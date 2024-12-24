17 fireworks-related injuries logged as of Dec. 23 – DOH

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Monday reported 17 fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in various regions of the country recorded by 62 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 22 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 23.

In an advisory, the DOH said the tally is 113 percent higher compared to the six FWRIs recorded for the same period last year.

Fifteen or 88 percent were due to illegal fireworks, usually Boga.

Sixteen were males aged 16 to 37, and a female.

The DOH reminded the public not to light firecrackers and to just use loud music and horns to welcome the New Year.

In the case of FWRI, the agency advised the public to contact the national emergency hotline 911 and 1555. (PNA)

