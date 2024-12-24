cdn mobile

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City

From Sinulog at SRP to Mayor Rama's dismissal to hosting Palaro to an ex-city official arrested

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 24,2024 - 08:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The year 2024 was a whirlwind of events for Cebu City, characterized by political upheavals, environmental surprises, and headline-grabbing controversies that kept residents and the nation captivated.

From fierce debates over festival venues and water crises to scandals that rocked City Hall and record-breaking feats clouded by disputes, Cebu City became the epicenter of drama.

As 2024 draws to a close, CDN Digital has compiled some of the most unforgettable stories that shaped Cebu City in 2024:

Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024

Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 at South Road Properties (SRP) | [CDN Digital File Photo – Christian Dave Cuizon]

Sinulog 2024: A hot debate over SRP venue

January 21, 2024

Cebuanos attending the Sinulog festival voiced their frustration over the venue at the South Road Properties (SRP), calling it unbearably hot. This was the second year the festival was held at SRP, sparking debates on whether it should return to its traditional venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

READ: 2nd year of Sinulog at SRP: Venue too hot, spectators say

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. 11 record-breaking events nullified at Palaro

Cebu City again hosted this year’s Palarong Pambansa. | CDN Digital Photo

Palarong Pambansa 2024 heads to Cebu City

February 2, 2024

Vice President Sara Duterte and Mayor Michael Rama signed the memorandum of agreement, officially naming Cebu City as the host of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

READ: 2024 Palarong Pambansa officially in Cebu City

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. King Cobra

This is a King Cobra that was sighted by a trekker in one of the mountains of Cebu. | screengrab from video (file photo)

Unprecedented king cobra sightings alarm Cebu

February 8, 2024

Cebu City experienced an unusual spike in king cobra sightings, raising public safety concerns. Local authorities and wildlife experts worked to address the issue, which added to the city’s eventful start to the year.

READ: The unprecedented sightings of king cobras in Cebu

Kris Tiffany Janson Cebu

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu during the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night. | videograb from Empire.PH/YT

Kris Tiffany Janson shines as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024

February 4, 2024

Kris Tiffany Janson clinched the title of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, adding another jewel to her crown of achievements. Her victory brought pride to the Cebuano community and also showcased the city’s growing prominence in the field of pageantry.

READ: Kris Tiffany Janson is Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. BOPK 2025

BOPK’s mayoral candidate Nestor Archival Sr. (left) and vice mayoral candidate Tomas Osmeña during their filing on Tuesday, October 8. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

Tommy Osmeña eyes vice mayor post in 2025

February 29, 2024

Former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña confirmed his plans to run for vice mayor in the 2025 elections. This would mark his potential comeback in local politics after losing to Michael Rama in the 2016 election. His announcement has reignited political discussions across the city.

READ: Tommy Osmeña to run for Cebu City Vice Mayor in 2025 elections

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. Lawyer Jose Daluz announces status quo stance

Lawyer Jose Daluz III, chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), declares “Status Quo Stance” in a press conference on Wednesday, March 20. | CDN Photo / Pia Piquero

MCWD controversy: LWUA takeover sparks debate

March 21, 2024

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) attempted to take over the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), leading to a legal battle and resistance from board chairman Jose Daluz III. The controversy put Cebu City’s water management issues in the spotlight.

READ: MCWD: LWUA takeover sparks controversy, Daluz challenges authority

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. High water consumption? Check for leaks in your water line

Mayor Rama declares Cebu City in a ‘water crisis’

April 2, 2024

Amid ongoing concerns over water supply, Mayor Michael Rama declared a water crisis in Cebu City. Residents grappled with shortages, prompting calls for immediate solutions to address the growing demand.

READ: ‘Water crisis’ in Cebu City, declares Mayor Rama

 

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City. ‘Dangerous’ hot weather to still hit 37 areas despite TD 'Aghon approaching. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says “dangerous” peak heat indices of 42ºC to 46ºC will be experienced in 37 areas nationwide on Friday, May 24, 2024. INQUIRER.net stock images

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says “dangerous” peak heat indices of 42ºC to 46ºC will be experienced in 37 areas nationwide on Friday, May 24, 2024. INQUIRER.net stock images

El Niño scorches Cebu City with a heat index of 44°c

April 6, 2024

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan reported a heat index of 44°C in Cebu City. The intense heat, caused by El Niño, was projected to ease by the end of May.

READ: Pagasa: Cebu heat index may hit 44°C, El Niño to ease by May’s end

cebu city employees

City Administrator Collin Rosell speaks in a press conference on Wednesday, April 17, on the situation of four employees who have not received their salaries for nearly 10 months. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

Cebu City employees protest unpaid salaries

April 17, 2024

Four regular employees of Cebu City Hall are calling on the City Government to release their salaries, which have been withheld since July 2023. The employees, former tax mappers at the City Assessors’ Office, explained that the issue started in June 2023 when they were reassigned to different offices.

READ: 4 Cebu City ex-tax mappers cry: Give us our 10 months worth of salaries

rama suspension order

DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela posted the memorandum of the suspension order on the main door of the City Assessor’s Office on Friday, May 10. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

Rama suspended over employee mismanagement

May 8, 2024

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been placed under a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman, effective May 8, 2024. The case involves the reassignment of city hall employees, which led to the non-payment of their wages for 10 months.

READ: Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months

Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia met with the City Hall employees who filed complaints which led to the preventive suspension of Mayor Michael Rama. CDND photo | Niña Mae Oliverio

Raymond Garcia takes over as acting mayor

May 11, 2024

Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia was appointed as Cebu City’s acting mayor during Mayor Rama’s preventive suspension.

READ: Raymond Garcia is acting Cebu City mayor for 6 months

Local FM station fined P50,000 for ethics breach

July 11, 2024

The Cebu City Government has imposed a P50,000 fine on a local FM station for conducting an unethical interview with a minor rape victim.

READ: Cebu City fines local FM station P50K for unethical interview

Raymond: Only P171M out of P405M spent for Palarong Pambansa 2024

The CCSC oval. | CDN Digital file photo

CCSC track oval controversy nullifies records

July 27, 2024

Eleven record-breaking events at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa were nullified due to discrepancies in the track oval’s measurement at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

READ: CCSC oval controversy: 11 Palaro athletics records ‘nullified’

Cebu City: P25,000 bonus for gov’t workers out soon as SB 3 okayed. Photo is the Cebu City Hall facade.

A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa [File photo]

COA flags Cebu City’s financial management

July 27, 2024

The Commission on Audit (COA) criticized Cebu City’s financial health, citing insufficient cash reserves for the mayor’s ambitious vision of transforming the city into a “Singapore-like” metropolis.

READ: COA says Cebu City lacks cash reserves for Singapore-like vision

sinulog contingents

This is one of the contingents performing their street dance routine leading to the final performance at the Cebu City Sports Center in this 2018 photo. | CDN 2018 FILE PHOTO

Sinulog to return to CCSC in 2025

August 21, 2024

Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia announced that the Sinulog Festival would return to the Cebu City Sports Center in 2025, addressing complaints about the SRP venue.

READ: Sinulog 2025 will return to CCSC – Raymond

Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama

Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama

Mike Rama dismissed for nepotism

October 3, 2024

The Ombudsman permanently banned Michael Rama from holding public office after finding him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

READ: Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama banned from public office

mayor raymond alvin garcia

Newly sworn-in Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Wednesday, October 9, he wants to discontinue the “Singapore-like Cebu City” vision of Mayor Michael Rama. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

Raymond Garcia officially Cebu City Mayor

October 9, 2024

Following Michael Rama’s dismissal, Raymond Alvin Garcia officially took his oath as Cebu City Mayor.

READ: Raymond Alvin Garcia is officially Mayor of Cebu City

collin rosell arrested

Suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell was handcuffed after resisting arrest at Cebu City Hall on Friday, November 8, following his unauthorized entry and alleged usurpation of authority.

Ex-City Administrator arrested for usurpation

November 9, 2024

A former Cebu City administrator was arrested inside the Office of the Mayor at Cebu City Hall on November 8, 2024, for unauthorized entry and “usurpation of authority.”

READ: Ex-Cebu City administrator arrested at City Hall for usurpation

mike rama clamped

Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama pointed to the reserved parking sign for the city mayor after his car was clamped in front of the executive building of City Hall on Monday, December 2. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

Mayor Rama’s attempted comeback ends in clampdown

December 2, 2024

Mike Rama arrived early Monday to regain control of the mayor’s office, only to find his vehicle clamped and the office locked.

READ: Mike Rama’s return to City Hall ends in clampdown

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, Sinulog, yearender
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.