Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The year 2024 was a whirlwind of events for Cebu City, characterized by political upheavals, environmental surprises, and headline-grabbing controversies that kept residents and the nation captivated.

From fierce debates over festival venues and water crises to scandals that rocked City Hall and record-breaking feats clouded by disputes, Cebu City became the epicenter of drama.

As 2024 draws to a close, CDN Digital has compiled some of the most unforgettable stories that shaped Cebu City in 2024:

Sinulog 2024: A hot debate over SRP venue

January 21, 2024

Cebuanos attending the Sinulog festival voiced their frustration over the venue at the South Road Properties (SRP), calling it unbearably hot. This was the second year the festival was held at SRP, sparking debates on whether it should return to its traditional venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Palarong Pambansa 2024 heads to Cebu City

February 2, 2024

Vice President Sara Duterte and Mayor Michael Rama signed the memorandum of agreement, officially naming Cebu City as the host of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

Unprecedented king cobra sightings alarm Cebu

February 8, 2024

Cebu City experienced an unusual spike in king cobra sightings, raising public safety concerns. Local authorities and wildlife experts worked to address the issue, which added to the city’s eventful start to the year.

Kris Tiffany Janson shines as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024

February 4, 2024

Kris Tiffany Janson clinched the title of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, adding another jewel to her crown of achievements. Her victory brought pride to the Cebuano community and also showcased the city’s growing prominence in the field of pageantry.

Tommy Osmeña eyes vice mayor post in 2025

February 29, 2024

Former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña confirmed his plans to run for vice mayor in the 2025 elections. This would mark his potential comeback in local politics after losing to Michael Rama in the 2016 election. His announcement has reignited political discussions across the city.

MCWD controversy: LWUA takeover sparks debate

March 21, 2024

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) attempted to take over the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), leading to a legal battle and resistance from board chairman Jose Daluz III. The controversy put Cebu City’s water management issues in the spotlight.

Mayor Rama declares Cebu City in a ‘water crisis’

April 2, 2024

Amid ongoing concerns over water supply, Mayor Michael Rama declared a water crisis in Cebu City. Residents grappled with shortages, prompting calls for immediate solutions to address the growing demand.

El Niño scorches Cebu City with a heat index of 44°c

April 6, 2024

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan reported a heat index of 44°C in Cebu City. The intense heat, caused by El Niño, was projected to ease by the end of May.

Cebu City employees protest unpaid salaries

April 17, 2024

Four regular employees of Cebu City Hall are calling on the City Government to release their salaries, which have been withheld since July 2023. The employees, former tax mappers at the City Assessors’ Office, explained that the issue started in June 2023 when they were reassigned to different offices.

Rama suspended over employee mismanagement

May 8, 2024

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been placed under a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman, effective May 8, 2024. The case involves the reassignment of city hall employees, which led to the non-payment of their wages for 10 months.

Raymond Garcia takes over as acting mayor

May 11, 2024

Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia was appointed as Cebu City’s acting mayor during Mayor Rama’s preventive suspension.

Local FM station fined P50,000 for ethics breach

July 11, 2024

The Cebu City Government has imposed a P50,000 fine on a local FM station for conducting an unethical interview with a minor rape victim.

CCSC track oval controversy nullifies records

July 27, 2024

Eleven record-breaking events at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa were nullified due to discrepancies in the track oval’s measurement at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

COA flags Cebu City’s financial management

July 27, 2024

The Commission on Audit (COA) criticized Cebu City’s financial health, citing insufficient cash reserves for the mayor’s ambitious vision of transforming the city into a “Singapore-like” metropolis.

Sinulog to return to CCSC in 2025

August 21, 2024

Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia announced that the Sinulog Festival would return to the Cebu City Sports Center in 2025, addressing complaints about the SRP venue.

Mike Rama dismissed for nepotism

October 3, 2024

The Ombudsman permanently banned Michael Rama from holding public office after finding him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

Raymond Garcia officially Cebu City Mayor

October 9, 2024

Following Michael Rama’s dismissal, Raymond Alvin Garcia officially took his oath as Cebu City Mayor.

Ex-City Administrator arrested for usurpation

November 9, 2024

A former Cebu City administrator was arrested inside the Office of the Mayor at Cebu City Hall on November 8, 2024, for unauthorized entry and “usurpation of authority.”

Mayor Rama’s attempted comeback ends in clampdown

December 2, 2024

Mike Rama arrived early Monday to regain control of the mayor’s office, only to find his vehicle clamped and the office locked.

