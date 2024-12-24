Yearender 2024: Top stories that shaped Cebu City
From Sinulog at SRP to Mayor Rama's dismissal to hosting Palaro to an ex-city official arrested
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The year 2024 was a whirlwind of events for Cebu City, characterized by political upheavals, environmental surprises, and headline-grabbing controversies that kept residents and the nation captivated.
From fierce debates over festival venues and water crises to scandals that rocked City Hall and record-breaking feats clouded by disputes, Cebu City became the epicenter of drama.
As 2024 draws to a close, CDN Digital has compiled some of the most unforgettable stories that shaped Cebu City in 2024:
Sinulog 2024: A hot debate over SRP venue
January 21, 2024
Cebuanos attending the Sinulog festival voiced their frustration over the venue at the South Road Properties (SRP), calling it unbearably hot. This was the second year the festival was held at SRP, sparking debates on whether it should return to its traditional venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
READ: 2nd year of Sinulog at SRP: Venue too hot, spectators say
Palarong Pambansa 2024 heads to Cebu City
February 2, 2024
Vice President Sara Duterte and Mayor Michael Rama signed the memorandum of agreement, officially naming Cebu City as the host of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.
READ: 2024 Palarong Pambansa officially in Cebu City
Unprecedented king cobra sightings alarm Cebu
February 8, 2024
Cebu City experienced an unusual spike in king cobra sightings, raising public safety concerns. Local authorities and wildlife experts worked to address the issue, which added to the city’s eventful start to the year.
READ: The unprecedented sightings of king cobras in Cebu
Kris Tiffany Janson shines as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024
February 4, 2024
Kris Tiffany Janson clinched the title of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, adding another jewel to her crown of achievements. Her victory brought pride to the Cebuano community and also showcased the city’s growing prominence in the field of pageantry.
READ: Kris Tiffany Janson is Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024
Tommy Osmeña eyes vice mayor post in 2025
February 29, 2024
Former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña confirmed his plans to run for vice mayor in the 2025 elections. This would mark his potential comeback in local politics after losing to Michael Rama in the 2016 election. His announcement has reignited political discussions across the city.
READ: Tommy Osmeña to run for Cebu City Vice Mayor in 2025 elections
MCWD controversy: LWUA takeover sparks debate
March 21, 2024
The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) attempted to take over the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), leading to a legal battle and resistance from board chairman Jose Daluz III. The controversy put Cebu City’s water management issues in the spotlight.
READ: MCWD: LWUA takeover sparks controversy, Daluz challenges authority
Mayor Rama declares Cebu City in a ‘water crisis’
April 2, 2024
Amid ongoing concerns over water supply, Mayor Michael Rama declared a water crisis in Cebu City. Residents grappled with shortages, prompting calls for immediate solutions to address the growing demand.
READ: ‘Water crisis’ in Cebu City, declares Mayor Rama
El Niño scorches Cebu City with a heat index of 44°c
April 6, 2024
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan reported a heat index of 44°C in Cebu City. The intense heat, caused by El Niño, was projected to ease by the end of May.
READ: Pagasa: Cebu heat index may hit 44°C, El Niño to ease by May’s end
Cebu City employees protest unpaid salaries
April 17, 2024
Four regular employees of Cebu City Hall are calling on the City Government to release their salaries, which have been withheld since July 2023. The employees, former tax mappers at the City Assessors’ Office, explained that the issue started in June 2023 when they were reassigned to different offices.
READ: 4 Cebu City ex-tax mappers cry: Give us our 10 months worth of salaries
Rama suspended over employee mismanagement
May 8, 2024
Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been placed under a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman, effective May 8, 2024. The case involves the reassignment of city hall employees, which led to the non-payment of their wages for 10 months.
READ: Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months
Raymond Garcia takes over as acting mayor
May 11, 2024
Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia was appointed as Cebu City’s acting mayor during Mayor Rama’s preventive suspension.
READ: Raymond Garcia is acting Cebu City mayor for 6 months
Local FM station fined P50,000 for ethics breach
July 11, 2024
The Cebu City Government has imposed a P50,000 fine on a local FM station for conducting an unethical interview with a minor rape victim.
READ: Cebu City fines local FM station P50K for unethical interview
CCSC track oval controversy nullifies records
July 27, 2024
Eleven record-breaking events at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa were nullified due to discrepancies in the track oval’s measurement at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
READ: CCSC oval controversy: 11 Palaro athletics records ‘nullified’
COA flags Cebu City’s financial management
July 27, 2024
The Commission on Audit (COA) criticized Cebu City’s financial health, citing insufficient cash reserves for the mayor’s ambitious vision of transforming the city into a “Singapore-like” metropolis.
READ: COA says Cebu City lacks cash reserves for Singapore-like vision
Sinulog to return to CCSC in 2025
August 21, 2024
Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia announced that the Sinulog Festival would return to the Cebu City Sports Center in 2025, addressing complaints about the SRP venue.
READ: Sinulog 2025 will return to CCSC – Raymond
Mike Rama dismissed for nepotism
October 3, 2024
The Ombudsman permanently banned Michael Rama from holding public office after finding him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.
READ: Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama banned from public office
Raymond Garcia officially Cebu City Mayor
October 9, 2024
Following Michael Rama’s dismissal, Raymond Alvin Garcia officially took his oath as Cebu City Mayor.
READ: Raymond Alvin Garcia is officially Mayor of Cebu City
Ex-City Administrator arrested for usurpation
November 9, 2024
A former Cebu City administrator was arrested inside the Office of the Mayor at Cebu City Hall on November 8, 2024, for unauthorized entry and “usurpation of authority.”
READ: Ex-Cebu City administrator arrested at City Hall for usurpation
Mayor Rama’s attempted comeback ends in clampdown
December 2, 2024
Mike Rama arrived early Monday to regain control of the mayor’s office, only to find his vehicle clamped and the office locked.
READ: Mike Rama’s return to City Hall ends in clampdown
