Lemon Grass opens its newest branch at SM Seaside Cebu

After thirteen years of operations in Cebu, Lemon Grass has finally opened its second branch at SM Seaside City Cebu last October 18, 2018.

Lemon Grass is a homegrown brand under the Laguna Group which is owned by the Urbinas – a Cebuano family whose culinary passion and love for Vietnamese and Thai cuisine, flourished into a restaurant well-received by diverse Cebuano diners.

Lemon Grass serves authentic Thai and Vietnamese dishes. Pad Thai, Goi Cuon (Vietnamese summer roll), Lemon Grass’ signature Citrus and Herb drink and Banh Mi, to name a few, are some of Lemon Grass’ notable best-sellers.

According to Julita Urbina, CEO of the Laguna Group, expansion interests are currently underway and hinted that they will be opening another branch in Bacolod soon.

Lemon Grass is located at the Upper Ground Level, City Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu. They are open from 10 am to 9 pm daily. For inquiries, follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LemonGrassThaiVietnamese and Instagram: @lemongrasscebu. [Ellah Quieta]