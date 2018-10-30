Israelis to share expertise, new tech to Cebu farmers

Israeli experts in agriculture and water technology will share their expertise to Cebuano farmers to help jump-start investment opportunities in the sector in Cebu City and the Cebu province.

This is one of the plans agreed upon with Cebu officials, businessmen and the Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, Rafael Harpaz, during his recent visit to Cebu on Oct. 23.

Harpaz, during a dialogue with representatives of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), assured the Cebu businessmen of Israel’s help with regard to trainings and sharing their knowledge on technology to improve agriculture, business and security.

The trainings were requested by Gov. Hilario Davide III and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“We are cementing our cooperation in many areas including political relations and economic relations,” said Harpaz.

He said that a number of delegates would soon visit the Philippines to conduct trainings on agriculture and water technology to boost investment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Israel is known for its unique agricultural techniques such as Drip Irrigation, which is a technique that saves water by allowing water to drip either from above the soil surface or below the soil surface to avoid evaporation.

Grain cocooning is also another famous agricultural invention of Israel which involves wrapping grain produce in plastic sheets to keep them from molds and pests and improve its shelf life.

The Israeli delegates may also bringing in new products for Biological Pest Control that are more environment-friendly and sustainable pesticides.

Aside from agriculturists, Israel will also be sending information technology delegates who are experts of cybersecurity.

“This is the present. We do almost everything online. We need to be secure with our information,” said Harpaz.

Harpaz also hopes that more direct flights to Israel would soon be established in the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to drive more tourists into both countries.