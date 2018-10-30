Philippine showbiz industry mourns death of Rico J. Puno

THE PHILIPPINE showbiz and music industry is mourning the death of OPM (Original Pilipino Music) icon Rico J. Puno.

Puno’s long-time manager Norma Japitana said in an Inquirer report that the 65-year-old singer had died due to heart failure.

A total performer, Puno was known for his hit songs “Kapalaran,” “Buhat,” “Macho Gwapito,” “Lupa,” and “Damdamin,” among others.

Anna Puno, Rico J. Puno’s sister-in-law, first confirmed his death through an Instagram post yesterday morning.

“I cannot help but say it was serendipitous that Starmedia prepared a solo 40th Anniversary concert for him and a US Tour with the OPM stalwarts and colleagues just recently. Little did I know that this is his Final Bow in the live entertainment world,” she said.

With his passing, fellow singers in the industry continue to mourn his passing and pay tribute to him.

Among those who remembered him was Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano.

“Rest in His peace kapitan. I am in total shock at this news,” Valenciano said.

APO Hiking Society member Jim Paredes prayed when he learned about Puno’s death.

“You never really know when it will happen. You were always bigger than life. Farewell Rico. You left us songs to remember by,” Paredes on his Facebook account.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta recalled performing with Puno in several concerts, saying she grew up with him.

“Actually singing in the same concerts that Vicor and Blackgold put together for all their artists, with you. I had no idea then I that I was singing with one who would become a true LEGEND,” she said.

Cuneta described the late OPM icon as a total entertainer, funny, and a down-to-earth man.

Lea Salonga on her Twitter account expressed her sympathy to Puno’s family.

“Rest in Peace, Rico J. Puno. Your distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten,” Salonga said.

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla was also shocked when she learned about Puno’s death.

“We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them,” she said.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid also mourned the death of Puno and shared a photo of the OPM icon on her Instagram account.

“Nakakalungkot na balita, naaalala ko pa ang Buhat ang unang awitin na inawit ko sa harap ng maraming tao. I was 6 years old. Maraming salamat Rico J Puno,” she captioned the photo.

Concert King Martin Nievera said that they will surely miss Puno.

“Now that you are in heaven,

behave! We love you,” he said.

Singer Jessa Zaragosa also shared the sad news on her Twitter account.

“I’m still in shock. RIP Rico J. Puno,” she said.

Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) 737 alumnus and young singer Bailey May described Puno as a kind and a humble man.

He shared a photo on his Twitter with Puno and his father Matthew.

“You will always be remembered for the great music you blessed us with. If it was not for your song “May Bukas Pa” I would not be where I am today.

Love and Prayers to family and friends,” Bailey May said.

Aside from his contribution to the music industry, Puno also appeared in several movies. These include “Instant Mommy” (2013), “A.B. Normal College” (2003), “Matalino Man ang Matsing Na-iisahan din!” (2000), “Juan and Ted: Wanted” (2000), “Tom and Jerry: Hindi Kaming Hayop” (1993), and “Dr. Potpot Travels to the Moon” (1991).