2018 favorites

NOVEMBER’S barely begun but I’ve already rounded up my list of favorite things for 2018.

These are, in no particular order, things that have made domesticated life easier; beauty products that are total game-changers, bringing my skincare game to the next level; underrated islands that are every bit as beautiful as the popular islands they’re part of; fashion items that I can’t seem to get enough of; good food that I wish would be available year-round; and activities for Vania that are interactive, fun, and inexpensive.

In no particular order, here are my first seven (because favorite number) Favorite Things for this year. Sharing, because who knows, you might pick up something here that might make it to your favorites list too!

1.) Underwear and socks organizer.

I don’t know why I hadn’t thought about this sooner as this has changed Vania’s drawer condition immensely! From just stacking them underwear haphazardly and Vania pulling out the first one she sees, we now see order and the chance of other socks to see the light of day. Here’s to organizing our home one drawer at a time!

2.) KIDDO Club. Every time the KIDDO HQ in Ayala Center Cebu whips up something exciting for its members, the Super KIDDO Weekend being the latest, we try not to miss it as that means complimentary arts and crafts and games that Vania can take part in. It’s fun, educational and not to mention inexpensive way to enjoy quality time with her. All we have to do is present her KIDDO card and we would automatically gain instant access to the club’s latest party or perks!

3.) Honestbee. Nothing is more convenient than knowing that grocery shopping is now just an app away. While I love doing the groceries as this means more “me-time” for me, there are just times when it’s not easy to squeeze in a trip to the nearest grocery store. So when this happens, I just whisk my phone out, buy the things I need for the week, or order food when cooking’s not an option, and have them delivered right to me doorstep!

4.) Uniqlo’s Airism Ultra Seamless Underwear. I’m finally saying goodbye to VPL (visible panty lines) forever! It took me a while to give them a go as I’ve tried “seamless” intimates before that weren’t the most forgiving in terms of comfort and style. But AIRism intimates are really seamless—they stay invisible yet provides the right amount of fit without sacrificing comfort. I don’t know how they do it but this one gets the job done the right way.

5.) Face masks. When the 10-step Korean skincare routine took centerstage some time last year, I immediately jumped on the bandwagon and followed it religiously—up until I found the “drippiness” (but it’s really drippy for a good reason!) bothersome and well, too wet and cold every night in an air-conditioned room. So I skipped this final step thinking I can do without it until earlier this year when my skin went through another phase (blemishes, dry patches, sandy texture) that had me reaching for a face mask to counter water loss. I am currently loving Origins’ Lavender Soothing Sheet mask and I’ve never been this sheet-obsessed since time immemorial.

6.) Chocolate on salty side. Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu’s latest promotion, Chocolate on the Salty Side, is not to be missed. The menu, consisting of seven savory dishes, showcases chocolate in an entirely new light being incorporated in mouthwatering dishes like my new favorite, the Tomato Tarte Tatin. The “white lemon” chocolate, goat’s cheese, pine nuts, and coffee beans complemented each other with just the right amount of sweetness and tanginess to it. Now if they could only offer this year-round instead of cutting our happiness short on Nov. 20.

7.) Tulang Diot. This underrated fishing islet in Camotes is just a five-minute boat ride from the main island, Tulang Daku. From afar, the small stretch of white sand beach beckons like a tiny spec of diamond waiting to be found. Off its coast is an area perfect for snorkelling—reefs teeming with life, and a sea cliff waiting to be explored, it was so hard not to fall in love with Tulang Diot already. With crystal blue waters and the hilly part of Esperanza as the backdrop, it was safe to say that the almost empty powdery white sand beach of Tulang Diot is a little slice of paradise, laidback,

secluded, and far from the madding crowd. Definitely one of Cebu’s off-the-beaten-path destinations.