5 carbon market laborers nabbed for drug possession

Five workers of the Carbon Public Market were arrested on accusations of keeping small packs of shabu in an anti-drugs operations in Barangay Ermita Cebu City on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Roberto Bacod, 21; Rosalinda Bacod, 25; Reynaldo Lim, 28; Ronald Reyes, 34; and Kenneth Jhon Son, 27.

Chief Insp.Jhon Kareen Escober, commander of Carbon Police Station, said charges of illegal possession of drugs will be filed against the suspects next week.

The suspects are detained at the jail facility of the Carbon Police Station.