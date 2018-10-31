National Securities Commission formulates strategies to stop the use of drug money to fund campaigns
Vicente Andamag, deputy director of the National Securities Commission said they are formulating strategies to stop the use of drug money to fund campaigns in the upcoming 2019 elections.
Andamag said illegal drugs and corruption are the biggest threats to security.
He also said that government agencies such as the law enforcement agencies and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) work together to neutralize these threats.
