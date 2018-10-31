Two holduppers nabbed in Cebu City

Two men were arrested after they allegedly held up a woman in Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City early morning on Wednesday.

Rusty Cabigas, 25; and Liljun Anga, 20 were arrested in a hot pursuit operation after the victim informed the police that she was held up.

Recovered from the suspects were the victim’s bag, and a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live ammunition.

The victim, Rebecca Iglamo, went to police station and reported that while waiting for a passenger jeep, she was approached by the suspects and pointed a gun at her.

Out of fear, she gave her bag to the suspects and runaway.

She immediately reported the incident to the police station which conducted a pursuit operation which resulted to the arrest of the suspects.