Two holduppers nabbed in Cebu City
Two men were arrested after they allegedly held up a woman in Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City early morning on Wednesday.
Rusty Cabigas, 25; and Liljun Anga, 20 were arrested in a hot pursuit operation after the victim informed the police that she was held up.
Recovered from the suspects were the victim’s bag, and a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live ammunition.
The victim, Rebecca Iglamo, went to police station and reported that while waiting for a passenger jeep, she was approached by the suspects and pointed a gun at her.
Out of fear, she gave her bag to the suspects and runaway.
She immediately reported the incident to the police station which conducted a pursuit operation which resulted to the arrest of the suspects.
