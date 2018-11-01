LTO, Danao City traffic personnel implements “Ligtas Byahe” checkpoints

Personnel from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Traffic Management Office in Danao City implemented their “Ligtas Byahe” checkpoints starting at 7 a.m. today to make sure that bus and mini bus drivers comply with travel requirements.

“Estriktong pagpatuman sa traffic law ang gihimo sigun sa mando ni Mayor Nito Durano III nga palig-unon ang siguridad sa Kalag-kalag 2018,” said a press release published in the city’s Facebook page.

Traffic enforcers also flagged down motorists who were without any helmets in violation of the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.

“Aduna nay pipila ka mga nadakpan nga mga sakyanan sa maong gibuhat nga surpresang inspeksyon,” said the city’s FB post.