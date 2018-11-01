Avoid prolonged heat exposure as temperature rises, says PAGASA

Drink plenty of fluids.

This was the advice of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as Cebu’s temperature reached to a maximum of 32.3 degrees celsius at 1:19 p.m. on Thursday (November 1).

The recorded heat index was 38 degrees.

Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of PAGASA Mactan Station has advised the public to bring umbrellas upon their visit in the cemeteries.

Eclarino also advised to wear comfortable light clothing and avoid prolonged heat exposure for not more than 20 minutes between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The weather in Cebu will continue to be sunny with partly cloudy skies until Saturday.