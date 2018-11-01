BLACKPINK to hold a concert in Manila next year

Prominent K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will hold a concert in the country for the first time at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on February 2, 2019.

Their upcoming tour was announced through BLACKPINK’s official Website update on Thursday.

Aside from Manila, BLACKPINK is also set to bring their first tour to Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

The four-member girl group will kick off the tour with a two-day concert in Seoul this coming November 10 and 11.

The group known for its hits “As If It’s Your Last” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU” recently signed with American record label Interscope records.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, is under YG Entertainment. They debuted in 2016 with track “Whistle” and “BOOMBAYAH.”