‘Pamilya Roces’ STARS NOT PRESSURED BY IWALY’S SUCCESS

KAPUSO actress Carla Abellana admits that “Pamilya Roces” has big shoes to fill as it takes over the time slot of GMA’s top-rating series “Inday Will Always Love You” (IWALY).

In a press conference last week in Cebu City, Abellana said there is a pressure especially that “IWALY” was a well-received show.

“Naniniwala po kami na kaya naman po naming ma sustain ang naiwan ng IWALY,” she said.

“IWALY” was topbilled by Barbie Forteza, Derrick Monasterio, Ricky Davao, and Manilyn Reynes.

The series showcased the culture and tourism destinations in Cebu.

“Pero kami kasi kailangan alisin na namin po ‘yung (pressure) ‘eh. Hindi po dapat pwedeng hayaan na ma-apektuhan po kami ng ganoong mga pressure like network war, ratings,” Abellana said.

For her, the show does not only have to rely on one person but what matters is a team effort.

“As long as we are doing our jobs well, one day at a time okey na po ’yun. Naniniwala po kami na kaya naman po naming ma sustain ang naiwan ng IWALY,” she said.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, for her part, said she is not so pressured with IWALY’s success.

“Inenjoy pa lang namin ‘yung first few weeks na umeere. Two weeks pa lang naman, three weeks. Medyo hindi pa natin pwede i-expect na ganoon agad. At the same time, ano din

naman kami, we are just grateful that we are given the time slot,” she said.

Young actress Shaira Diaz is happy with how viewers are reacting to the series.

“Andaming feedback na natutuwa sila at nagpapasalamat na hindi puro away-away lang pinapakita,” she said.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Joel Lamangan,

Directed by Joel Lamangan, “Pamilya Roces” is a story of three families.

Ronaldo Roces, the character played by Roi Vinzon is the patriarch and the owner of the Roces Group of Companies.

His legal family is with Natalia Austria-Roces played by Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz.

They have two daughters, Jade (Gabbi Garcia) and Crystal (Abellana).

Rodolfo’s second family is with Lily Renacia played by Ana Roces.

They have one daughter named Amethyst Roces, the character of Diaz. Amethyst has a stepsister named Pearl Renacia played by Curtis-Smith.

The third family is composed of Violet Balocboc (Elizabeth Oropesa) and her daughter, Amber Balocboc (Sophie Albert).

The series also stars Andre Paras, Manolo Pedrosa and Rocco Nacino.