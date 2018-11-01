Many affected by very warm weather

AT least four people fainted from extreme heat while visiting Cebu City cemeteries yesterday, November 1.

“Nakuyapan sila tungod sa grabe ka init. Pero dali rasad sila natabang sa atong mga medical team naka stand by,” said Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak.

(They fainted because of the heat. But they were immediately attended to by the medical team on standby in every cemetery)

Tumulak said that as of 5 p.m. yesterday, they had reports about fainting in the public cemeteries in barangays Bario Luz, Carreta, Pardo, and Calamba.

Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) operations chief, said that they noticed that the crowd visiting the cemeteries in the city from morning to early afternoon was much smaller than last year.

“Usa sa mga naka gamay sa taw nga nidu-aw tungod sa grabe ka init,” said Parilla.

(We think that one of the reasons there was a smaller turnout this year was because of the heat.)

He reminded the public to bring water and umbrellas to the cemetery.

The state weather bureau recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees celsius at 1:19 p.m. Thursday, higher than the usual temperature this month which is 30 degrees. Heat index reportedly reached 38 degrees.

Weather specialist Al Quiblat said people should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 p.m. to prevent heatstrokes.

“Mas maayo unta dili dalhon ang mga tiguwang sa menteryo kay they are prone to heat stroke,” said Quiblat.

Water vendors made quite a profit selling cool bottled water, Dionese Villacampa increased his usual profit by at least P100.

Cebu’s weather will continue to be sunny with partly cloudy skies until Saturday.