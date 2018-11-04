RTWBP-7 to determine validity of new wage hike petition

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) will discuss the P150 wage hike petition filed by Cebu Labor Coalition (CELAC) on Monday (November 5).

Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) Regional director Johnson Cañete said that they will determine any supervening event that will justify another round of wage hike increase this year.

Last August 3, the RTWPB-7 has implemented an increase of P10 to P20 for the region’s minimum fare.

Cañete said that the board will have to dismiss the petition if National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will recommend that no supervening event is present.