Killer of Liloan student surrenders

The suspect in the killing of a 14-year-old student from Liloan town has surrendered to the police this morning.

Stick Jhon Malinao of legal age is the prime suspect in the killing of Annaliza Peloriano whose body was found near a stall at the old Liloan public market last week.

Spo1 Jason Gayo, desk officer of Liloan Police Station, said that they are now preparing a complaint for murder against the suspect.