Cebu City gov’t starts clearing streets of wire mess

The Cebu City government’s program to get rid of dangling and “spaghetti” wires started today.

First to be cleared were the wires along J. Panis Street in Barangay Apas.

The move is in response to Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s request for utility companies to organize their cable wires to prevent accidents.

The program involves changing wooden posts with steel posts and the establishment of a colored wires for utility identification.

The height of the posts will also be increased to 18-20 ft.