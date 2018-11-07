Benedicto family invests in first residential development

Homegrown real estate company, Benedict Ventures, Inc. has officially unveiled the Be Residences brand on Wednesday (November 7), marking its entry into the residential development market.

The first project under the brand is Be Residences Lahug, an 18-storey structure that will rise on Lawrence Street in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

It will cover close to 3,000 square meters of lot area and will have 48 units. It is scheduled to be delivered on the second quarter of 2022.

Managing Director Enrilen Joy Benedicto-Tan said this will be the first of a series of condominium projects in Cebu.

Speaking to business partners and sales associates, Benedicto-Tan said: “This is a project that we are seeing through from concept (development) to groundbreaking, even in construction. It is a product that we are proud and I know this is a product you will be proud to sell.”

Be Residences is located right beside Cebu I.T. Park. It has five product categories: studio, one-bedroom, two bedroom units, garden suites, maisonettes, and condovision.

Benedict Ventures Inc. is the same force behind Mabuhay Filcement, Be Resorts and Hotels, and Mabuhay Tower.