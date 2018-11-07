Cebu Pacific to implement flight schedule changes with NAIA runway closure this month

Low-cost carrier, Cebu Pacific, announced the adjustment of certain flight schedules following the closure of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway on November 12-17 and 19-22 from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

In a press release, Cebu Pacific noted that the “closure of the runway is necessary to allow for vital maintenance work spearheaded by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Manila International Airport Authority.”

Because of this scheduled runway closure, some flights to and from Cebu on the mentioned dates are cancelled. Other flights from Manila to domestic destinations such as Bacolod, Davao, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo and Zamboanga are also affected.

Those taking international trips from Manila to Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Guangzhou (Chiba), Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu (Malaysia), Macau, Siem Reap (Cambodia), Saigon/Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Xiamen (China) within the dates that the runway will be closed are advised to double check their flight schedules.

Check the table below for specific routes, flight number, frequency and dates covered.

Cebu Pacific said the airline has notified affected passengers for these scheduled changes.

Affected passengers may opt to rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use, or get a full refund.

Those who booked through a travel agent or any other third party are advised to provide Cebu Pacific with their contact details for updates on any flight changes.