Radaza to highlight use of social media in State of the Children’s Address

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza will deliver her last State of the Children’s Address on Friday (November 7).

Radaza said she will highlight the importance of using of social media properly, especially among the younger generation.

She added that she will also discuss about the rights of children, including the right to have a proper education.

About 8,000 selected pupils from both public and private elementary schools in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to attend the occasion.