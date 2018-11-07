Boy with leukemia needs financial help for chemotherapy

A TEN-year-old boy from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, is in need of financial assistance for his three-year chemotherapy.

Ryan Cababat was diagnosed last October 10, 2018 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a cancer of the blood which is curable when given proper treatment. He initially presented with recurring fever, paleness and joint pains.

Ryan is a Grade 5 student who likes to draw and dreams to be an architect someday. It was last September when he stopped drawing due to his frequent hospitalization.

He has already started the chemotherapy treatment and so far, his response has been good. For a minimum duration of three years, Ryan would undergo weekly to monthly chemotherapy along with daily oral medications and frequent laboratory workups as well as check-ups.

The family’s resources, however, are not enough to shoulder the high cost of chemotherapy.

His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, is working as a bartender in a restaurant, while his mother is a homemaker, taking care of him and his younger sibling.

Thus, Ryan’s parents are knocking on the hearts of generous individuals to help them by donating for his chemotherapy.

Those who wish to donate material and/or financial assistance may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation, Inc.-Cebu at the Cebu City Health Bldg. with contact numbers 2324706, 4129020, and (0917) 6257090 or deposit donations directly to

Unionbank at account no. 00-112-000066-2.

Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. /PR