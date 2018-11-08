Lapu cemetery to undergo facelift

ONE of the oldest cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City will undergo a major facelift before the year ends.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said her daughter, lone district Rep. Aileen Radaza, has allocated at least P20 million for the rehabilitation of the municipal cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob.

“Ang kang Cong. Aileen lang duna siyay mapahimo na structure nga kapaslakan sa mga bukog sa mga karaan na tawo. Duna nasay hawan-hawan nga lugar,” said Radaza.

(Congresswoman Aileen just wanted to build a structure where bones can be deposited so that there will be enough open spaces inside the cemetery.)

The proposed 3-storey structure will house the bones that will be withdrawn from the estimated 2,000 niches.

Radaza said they will notify the relatives of those buried before they will start paving parts of the almost one hectare cemetery.