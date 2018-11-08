Pizza at the finish line in Shakey’s fun run

IN LINE with the celebration of its 40th year in Cebu, the Shakey’s Group Cebu will hold its second fun run event dubbed SHAKEY’S FAST AT 40: FUN RUN on December 9 starting at the SM City Cebu.

The footrace was launched yesterday at the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in F. Cabahug, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

It will offer four categories: 15-kilometer, 7k, 3k (family Category) and 100-meter kiddie dash.

A highlight of the footrace will be the medals and pizza to be given to finishers at the finish line.

There will also be raffle prizes to be given away to three winners.

Among the prizes include a year supply of pizza.

Last year, Shakey’s also held a fun run that only had a 5-kilometer distance.

According to race director Kenneth Casquejo of Kinetic Running, because of the addition of more categories, the number of participants for this year’s event is also expected to rise.

For Shakey’s Group Managing Director Cebu Allen Arvin Tan, the footrace hopes to highlight the essence of the family category.

“We chose to hold a fun run event because we want to give emphasis that our business group focuses on the family category of the sport,” Tan said.

“And we want it to be our signature sporting event as well.”

The 15K and 7K will be a competitive run and open to all runners.

Top three finishers of the two categories will be receiving cash prizes.

The 3K (Family Category) and Kiddie Dash (100-meter) will be non-competitive.

Registration fee is P700 for the 15K, P550 for the 7K), P350 for the 3K, and P250 for the Kiddie Dash.

Interested running enthusiasts can register at any Shakey’s branch in Cebu and at the Anytime Fitness Store at the Cebu Business Park.

They can also register online at race.ph/shakeysrun.