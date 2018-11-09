Coastguard rescues vessel in waters off Talisay City

A vessel ran aground in the waters off Lipata, Talisay City, Cebu on Friday morning (November 9).

LTJG Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), said they received a report that the vessel MTug “Fortis X” was involved in a maritime incident at around 2:35 a.m on Friday.

Encina said that coastguard teams, divers, and medical personnel are now responding to the area.

The 12 crew members on board did not suffer any injury. Encina also said that no oil spill was detected in the incident area.