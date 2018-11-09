MCIA named Asia Pacific Medium Airport of 2018

The Centre for Aviation (CAPA) has named the Mactan Cebu International Airport as the Asia Pacific Medium Airport of 2018.

The award is given to airports “with 10 to 30 million annual passengers that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader and done the most to advance the progress of the aviation industry.”

MCIA General Manager Steve Dicdican received the award from CAPA officials during the November 8 gala night of this year’s Asia Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit held in Singapore.

Global awards winners will also be announced at a gala dinner in Berlin on November 27, 2018 which is part of CAPA’s World Aviation Outlook Summit.

Information posted on CAPA’s website said that winners of the Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence 2018 were chosen based on 11 different categories. These are the Airline of the Year, Low Cost Airline of the Year, Regional Airline of the Year, Airline Turnaround of the Year, Start-up Airline of the Year, Large Airport of the Year, Medium Airport of the Year, Regional Airport of the Year, Airline Executive of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and Tourism Organization of the Year.

“All winners of the Asia Pacific awards will be automatically considered for the global awards along with candidates from other regions,” said CAPA’s post.

Winners of the two awards were selected by two independent panels of judges who reviewed nominations which were received from the industry and CAPA analysts and were not based on customer surveys or sponsorships.

“They are independently researched by CAPA’s leading team of analysts and selected by an independent international eminent panel of judges,” CAPA posted on its website.

“CAPA’s Aviation Awards for Excellence are intended to reward airlines and airports that are not only successful but have also provided industry leadership in adjusting to a new environment. At a time of industry upheaval, our winners are adopting strategies that offer new directions for others to take up,” it added.