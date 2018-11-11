CPPO to discuss with DSWD on curfew enforcement, drug involvement of minors

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) chief, said that he would meet with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to discuss the drug problem involving minors.

This move came after the arrest of four minors in a police drug operation.

Abrugena said he had also ordered the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) to identify the parents of this minors.

He said that they would meet with DSWD because he would want to also discuss how they would better enforce the curfew on minors.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, said that he was alarmed with the presence of the minors during a drug bust in Talisay City.

Batobalonos said that the minors admitted to them that they were using drugs when the buy-bust happened. The minors also disclosed that they were used as runners to buy drugs when a buyer would ask them to get them drugs in the area.

He also said that the children were already turned over to the DSWD where they would undergo an assessment on whether they acted with discernment for the possible filing of cases against them.

The minors were caught during an operation which yielded P650,000 worth of suspected shabu on Saturday (November 10).